Rockingham man arrested after security camera captures carport intruder

A Rockingham man faces multiple felony charges after a homeowner’s security camera captured an intruder in a carport storage room. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old David Lee Duncan following a brief foot pursuit in the Chalk Road area.

David Lee Duncan

Duncan is charged with two counts of felony breaking or entering and two counts of felony larceny after breaking or entering. Investigators linked him to two separate residential property crimes in the neighborhood after the initial call for service.

Deputies arrived in the Chalk Road area after a homeowner reported seeing an intruder on residential security cameras.

Duncan was observed entering a carport storage room and removing several items of personal property. When authorities reached the scene, they encountered a suspect who fled on foot.

Following a brief pursuit, deputies apprehended the man and identified him as Duncan.

During the subsequent investigation, deputies discovered evidence indicating Duncan had unlawfully entered another home in the same area. Property was also reported stolen from that second location.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge credited the coordination between law enforcement units for the arrest and the expanded investigation.

“I commend our Patrol Division for their quick response and determination in locating and apprehending the suspect,” Gulledge said. “Their swift actions, coupled with the thorough work of our detectives during the investigation, allowed us to connect this individual to multiple crimes and provide accountability for the victims involved.”

Following his arrest, Duncan was taken before a Richmond County Magistrate. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and was subsequently confined to the Richmond County Jail.

The sheriff’s office noted that bond amounts and conditions of release are determined by judicial officials, such as magistrates or judges, under North Carolina law.

©2026 Cox Media Group