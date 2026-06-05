Rom Reddy touts outside perspective in run for S.C. governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unlike other candidates in the race for South Carolina’s next governor, Rom Reddy isn’t a politician.

That’s a big difference that he says voters should take into consideration at the ballot box.

“Fifty-three years in government versus someone who’s never been in government cannot be corrupted, cannot be bought, doesn’t take any donations. I mean, this is a choice for people to make,” Reddy told The Political Beat.

His vision for South Carolina includes going from 100 agencies to 35, creating what he is calling a “citizen trust fund” to return savings to taxpayers, and phasing out the income tax when spending reductions are stable.

Reddy’s campaign, like President Donald Trump’s, is kicking off in part because of the desire for a wall. But Reddy’s wall isn’t on the border, it’s on the beach.

South Carolina ordered Reddy to take it down, and Reddy is fighting back, saying he needs it to protect his property from erosion, and it’s government outreach to force him to remove it.

Tax relief is something that every candidate is pitching, but Reddy says he has the business background to actually get it done.

“I just think the citizen is cynical. They hear this thing over and over and over again, and none of these people know how to do it, because they’ve never governed,” Reddy said.

Early voting in the South Carolina Primary Election runs through 5 p.m. Friday, and Election Day is on Tuesday.

You can see the full interview with Reddy on The Political Beat, airing at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

©2026 Cox Media Group