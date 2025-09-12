Roof Above launches transitional housing program for veterans and working men

CHARLOTTE — Roof Above is set to open a transitional housing program in southeast Charlotte for veterans and working men experiencing homelessness, with a celebration event Friday morning.

The nonprofit says the housing program, Kings on Lamar, has the capacity to serve 64 individuals and aims to provide a supportive environment for participants to build skills, connections, and confidence needed for long-term housing and financial stability.

The event will feature tours of the facility from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with remarks scheduled at 11:00 a.m. Key figures attending include Mayor Pro Tem Dante Anderson, Julie Yenichek from Lowe’s, Rev. Laura Heikes from Myers Park United Methodist Church, and Roof Above’s CEO, Liz Clasen-Kelly.

The dormitories at Kings on Lamar were previously used as emergency shelter during the pandemic after the closing of King’s College in 2020. Roof Above leased the dormitories to provide socially distanced shelter to working men, which paved the way for the current transitional housing model.

Roof Above said the renovations and opening of Kings on Lamar were made possible through generous community support.

VIDEO: Local police say homeless citations are a ‘last resort’ amid concerns over executive order

Local police say homeless citations are a ‘last resort’ amid concerns over executive order

©2025 Cox Media Group