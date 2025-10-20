Rosa Parks Place Transit Center to undergo beautification project

CHARLOTTE — The Rosa Parks Place Community Transit Center will undergo a beautification project starting Monday without disrupting transit services.

The project involves power washing, sealing, and repainting the transit center located on Beatties Ford Road. The improvements aim to enhance the experience for riders while maintaining full operational status during the renovations, Charlotte Area Transit System officials said.

CATS said the transit center will remain fully operational throughout the duration of the project, ensuring that riders experience no interruptions in service.

