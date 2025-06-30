Roundabout construction to close busy Union County intersection for 8 weeks

Union County is set to begin construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of Wesley Chapel and Potter Roads on July 7.

The nearly $2 million project is expected to take eight weeks to complete, during which the intersection will be closed to traffic.

Drivers are advised to use Weddington Road to Airport Road and Goldmine Road as a detour to navigate around the construction site.

