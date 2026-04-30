Routine traffic stop leads to seizure of AR-15 and drugs

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A routine traffic stop by a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy led to the arrest of a driver and the seizure of drugs and multiple weapons, including an AR‑15 rifle.

The stop occurred on Wednesday after a deputy with the Traffic Team observed a vehicle make an unsafe movement.

During the stop, the deputy detected the smell of marijuana and searched the vehicle with assistance from additional deputies.

Investigators say they found marijuana in the glove box, a Diamondback AR‑15 in the trunk, a concealed handgun inside a diaper bag, and three magazines in a book bag.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Mecklenburg County Arrest Processing Center.

Sheriff Garry McFadden said the case highlights the importance of proactive traffic enforcement, noting that a simple stop resulted in “dangerous weapons and drugs being removed from our streets.”

The sheriff commended the deputies involved for their awareness and professionalism.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue using proactive enforcement to address unsafe driving and other threats to community safety.

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