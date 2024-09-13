Rowan County Animal Shelter calls for help after new facility reaches capacity for first time

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Animal Shelter is organizing an event and calling for help after its new facility reached maximum capacity for the first time.

They’re hosting a “clear the shelter” event on Saturday, and adoption fees are being cut drastically to help get some dogs and cats into new homes.

The shelter moved into its new facility in Salisbury a little over a year ago. Workers say this week, the shelter filled every single adoptable dog kennel and all of their emergency kennels.

Normally, adoptions are around $80. On Saturday, fees for unaltered cats are $16 and unaltered dogs are $17.

It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. You can learn more about the adoption event at this link.

