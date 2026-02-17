Rowan County detention officer accused of smuggling contraband for attempted murder suspect

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A former Rowan County detention officer and an inmate have been charged with felony conspiracy following an investigation into contraband smuggling at the Rowan County Detention Facility, the sheriff said.

Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit launched the probe Monday after receiving allegations involving narcotics and tobacco products entering the jail.

Investigators determined that former officer Douglas Moore Jr. conspired with inmate Jacob Seth Jennelle to bring tobacco products into the detention center. The sheriff’s office launched the investigation immediately after being notified of the reports on Monday.

Moore was arrested on the scene and charged with felony providing tobacco to an inmate and felony conspiracy. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and subsequently transferred to the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

Investigations determined Moore brought tobacco products into the facility on at least one occasion.

Jennelle was charged with misdemeanor possession of tobacco products in a detention center and felony conspiracy.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Jennelle was already in custody at the facility on a separate charge of attempted first-degree murder stemming from an incident in 2024.

Sheriff Travis Allen emphasized that the agency maintains a focus on professional and ethical conduct following the arrests.

Allen serves as the sheriff of Rowan County and oversaw the investigation into the smuggling allegations.

“The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office remains firmly committed to holding our detention officers to the highest professional and ethical standards,” Allen said. “We will not tolerate, nor ignore, any misconduct that compromises the safety and security of our detention facility. The introduction of contraband into our jail places inmates, staff and the public at risk and it will be addressed swiftly and decisively.”

Allen stated that any employee who violates the law or breaches public trust will face prosecution. He noted that most staff members at the facility remain dedicated to their duties despite the incident.

“Any employee who violates the law or breaches the trust placed in them will be thoroughly investigated and held fully accountable,” Allen said. “Let this serve as clear notice: individuals who choose to engage in this type of conduct will be identified, charged and prosecuted. The men and women who serve at our detention center are dedicated professionals who take great pride in their work. They, like I do, strongly condemn any actions that undermine the integrity of this office and the safety of our facility.”

The investigation into the smuggling allegations remains ongoing.

VIDEO: Man in jail on rape charges now accused of attacking MCSO detention worker, deputies say

Man in jail on rape charges now accused of attacking MCSO detention worker, deputies say

©2026 Cox Media Group