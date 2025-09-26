Rowan County K-9 discovers suitcases filled with marijuana

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Suitcases of marijuana were discovered last week by a Rowan County K-9.

A K-9 unit from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office discovered a large stash of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-85 near exit 76 in Rowan County, N.C., on Sept. 17, according to reports.

K-9 Tess alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, prompting a search that uncovered four large suitcases filled with marijuana and some cash, officials said.

The traffic stop was conducted by troopers from the NC State Highway Patrol, who requested the assistance of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, according to reports.

K-9 Tess, along with her handler, responded to the scene and played a crucial role in identifying the narcotics, officials reported.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has encouraged the public to report any information about crimes or wanted persons by contacting them at (704) 216-8700.

WATCH: Monroe K-9 follows suspected teen car thieves for a mile

Monroe K-9 follows suspected teen car thieves for a mile

©2025 Cox Media Group