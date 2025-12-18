Rowan County man charged with felony child abuse

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County man was charged with felony child abuse, following an incident involving a two-month-old who was hospitalized with severe injuries, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the child’s mother’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Kevin Morrison Jr., called 911 to report the injuries on Dec. 14. Hospital staff discovered the baby had bleeding on the brain and bone fractures.

Deputies say Morrison’s explanation was that the child rolled off a couch. This description did not explain the injuries and prompted an investigation by the Rowan County Department of Social Services.

During the investigation, Morrison confessed to detectives and social workers that he caused the injuries when he was frustrated the infant was “excessively crying.”

He is currently being held in the Rowan County Jail without bond.

