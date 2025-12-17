Elementary school SRO charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — On Oct. 29, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into Austin Tyler Moore, a 35-year-old school resource officer at North Rowan Elementary School, after receiving a report suggesting he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Moore, who worked for the Spencer Police Department, was removed from his duties on Nov. 12, the same day the investigation began, the sheriff’s office stated. Detectives executed search warrants on his school office, personal residence and electronic devices after determining probable cause to pursue charges.

Austin Tyler Moore

The investigation started following a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Evidence collected during the search led to Moore being charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives confirmed that no students at North Rowan Elementary School or any other school within the Rowan-Salisbury School System were victimized as a result of Moore’s alleged actions.

Moore was subsequently arrested and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Full statement from the Town of Spencer:

“Today, Austin Moore, a former Spencer Police Officer, was arrested with multiple counts of a felony criminal violation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. His employment with the Town of Spencer was terminated on November 12, 2025.

“Upon first learning of the criminal allegations on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, Spencer Police Chief Michael File immediately took steps to consult with Town Management and remove Moore from his assignment as a school resource officer.

“After an internal investigation was completed, Moore’s employment was terminated on November 12, 2025.

“The Spencer Police Department was not involved in the criminal investigation but cooperated with Rowan County investigators to the extent permissible by law. The Sheriff’s Office investigation has not revealed any reason to believe children at North Rowan Elementary School or local to Rowan County are involved.

“The Town of Spencer expects all staff to conduct themselves in a manner consistent with organizational values and policies at all times, including being lawful citizens. The Town organization overall, and the Police Department specifically, believes that our public integrity and trust are at the forefront of our ability to serve and have no tolerance for the type of conduct that is being alleged.”

“The Town Manager and Police Chief appreciate the close collaboration with partners at Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and North Rowan Elementary School as we worked through this matter. Corporal A. Niblock, who previously served several years as SRO at North Rowan High School, has been assigned as SRO at North Rowan Elementary. Town Leadership wholeheartedly believes in the value of our School Resource Officer program and our partnership with our North Rowan public schools.”

