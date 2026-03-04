Rowan County man shot himself to get out of court date, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A 24-year-old man who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound told deputies he had been shot by an unknown person while exercising in the woods near Old Mocksville Road.

However, investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office discovered inconsistencies in his story.

After interviewing witnesses and executing a search warrant at a Pinevale Drive residence, detectives determined the man had actually shot himself in an attempt to avoid a scheduled court appearance that morning because he feared going to prison.

Illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found at the residence.

After being treated and released from the hospital, the man was arrested and charged with filing a false police report and resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer.

He was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

