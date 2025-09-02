Rowan County sees uptick in whooping cough cases

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Health Department is warning residents to be aware of the signs of whooping cough as cases are on the rise, according to a release.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious illness that can be prevented with vaccines and treated with antibiotics.

Whooping cough often begins like a common cold, with symptoms including a mild cough, runny nose, and low-grade fever.

As the illness progresses, the cough becomes more severe and may include a high-pitched “whoop” sound when breathing in.

The health department encourages residents who are sick to see a doctor.

VIDEO: Whooping cough cases surging across US

Whooping cough cases surging across US

©2025 Cox Media Group