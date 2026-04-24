Rowan County Sheriff’s Office search for domestic assault suspect

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who is wanted for a domestic assault in Landis.

Authorities are looking for 48-yesr-old Don Allen Parson Jr. after arrest warrants were issued on Thursday.

Officials said they began investigating the domestic assault that occurred at Parson’s home on South Kimmons Street before the warrants were issued.

Parson is wanted on charges of felony assault on a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and domestic violence.

Authorities said that Parson frequents the southern areas of Rowan County and Cabarrus County.

Anyone who spots Parson or has information on his location has been asked to call 911.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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