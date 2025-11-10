Rowan County students work to fill need for hungry families

SALISBURY, N.C. — A group of students in Rowan County are supporting their neighbors who are struggling to feed their families amid the government shutdown.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz found that the Rowan Salisbury School District is doing its part to make sure students and the community are taken care of while SNAP benefits are cut.

One middle school has collected hundreds of items so far, and it doesn’t stop there. They’re making sure they can live up to “The Grove Standard.”

“One of the best things with our school is how community can come together, I love that about our school,” said Troy Krieg, an eighth grader at China Grove Middle School.

Right now, the Grove Standard is collecting food to make sure everyone in the community has something to eat while food benefits are on pause. We found that about 13% of the county relies on SNAP to eat.

“I think that one of the best causes that you can help right now is just people in your community,” Krieg told Goetz.

“I’m usually going to the office three times a day for packages,” said Ms. Centerra Harris, an intervention specialist at Salisbury High School.

Harris oversees the food pantry at Salisbury High School, and her work on Monday was just one of many Amazon deliveries she received.

“Oh, it’s Pop Tarts, the kids love Pop Tarts,” Harris said, unpacking a box to stock the shelves at the pantry.

“I have the food pantry, because if I can help with those basic needs, then I know my kids can come in here and do what they need to do to get their education,” Harris said.

The district has collected nearly 3,000 items altogether.

“Being in this position to be able to help my babies whenever they need it is an honor,” Harris said.

They’re using social media and a QR code to collect donations to stock the pantry, in addition to the district-wide food drive for Rowan Helping Ministries. You can help out by clicking this link.

(VIDEO: Delays in SNAP funding hit children hard)

Delays in SNAP funding hit children hard

©2025 Cox Media Group