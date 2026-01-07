Rowan County teacher accused of sharing child sexual abuse material

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Salisbury say a local teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly uploading images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

The Salisbury Police Department said on Wednesday that investigators got a notice on Oct. 30 about abuse material being uploaded. Police said they got help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Landis Police Department to identify the suspect.

This week, police arrested 35-year-old Juan Pablo Valencia-Chavez and searched his home. During the search, police said they found “images and video evidence consistent with child [sexual abuse material.]”

Juan Pablo Valencia-Chavez

Police said Valencia was a teacher with the Rowan County School System. The department said once the school system found out about the investigation, they “took action to prevent further interactions with students and staff.”

SPD said investigators didn’t find any evidence that Rowan County students were involved.

Channel 9 is reaching out to the school district for more information about Valencia’s employment.

Valencia is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and he was booked into custody on a $20,000 bond.

Police said they’re asking for anyone with more information about Valencia’s charge to call 704-638-5333.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

