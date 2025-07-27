Roy Cooper hints at running for U.S. Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. — At tonight’s NC Democrat Unity Dinner, former Gov. Roy Cooper hinted at running for Senate, after Senator Thom Tillis announced he is not running for reelection.

During the dinner, he told everyone who is planning on running for office next year to stand up.

“I’m not sitting down, am I?” he said during his speech.

Cooper talked about a wide range of topics during his speech, including healthcare, abortions, education and job growth in North Carolina.

“We can accomplish so much if we fight through our frustration,” Cooper said. “We’re living in a time in this country that is as fragile as I can remember. This beautiful thing we call democracy works when we work for it.”

A more formal announcement is expected to be made this week.

