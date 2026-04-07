RSV vaccine window extended as cases linger

CHARLOTTE — States, including the Carolinas, are extending the window for RSV vaccines as the virus continues to linger longer than usual.

Shots for both babies and toddlers will now be available through the end of this month.

Typically, vaccines are recommended through the end of March, but data shows more people have RSV right now than at this time last year. It’s not clear why.

In the Carolinas, the number of people admitted for RSV has dropped in recent weeks. According to CDC data, 27 sites in North Carolina and 26 sites in South Carolina have reported RSV cases.

VIDEO: How to tell if you have the flu, RSV or COVID-19

How to tell if you have the flu, RSV or COVID-19

©2026 Cox Media Group