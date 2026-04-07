Local

RSV vaccine window extended as cases linger

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ON THE MONEY FLU SHOTS FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. According to the CDC, flu costs the nation about $7 billion a year in sick days and lost productivity among working-age adults. That’s not to mention the heavy toll of hospitalizations and deaths that occur mainly among people 65 and older. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP Photo/David Goldman/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — States, including the Carolinas, are extending the window for RSV vaccines as the virus continues to linger longer than usual.

Shots for both babies and toddlers will now be available through the end of this month.

ALSO READ >> FDA approves new RSV treatment for infants

Typically, vaccines are recommended through the end of March, but data shows more people have RSV right now than at this time last year. It’s not clear why.

In the Carolinas, the number of people admitted for RSV has dropped in recent weeks. According to CDC data, 27 sites in North Carolina and 26 sites in South Carolina have reported RSV cases.

VIDEO: How to tell if you have the flu, RSV or COVID-19

How to tell if you have the flu, RSV or COVID-19

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read