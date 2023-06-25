Ruby Sunshine dishes up breakfast all day at new south Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Ruby Sunshine welcomed its first diners this week at its new restaurant in south Charlotte.

The New Orleans-based breakfast and brunch concept opened June 21 in Toringdon Circle Shopping Center. The roughly 4,700-square-foot, 150-seat restaurant is at 12330 Johnston Road. The space was previously home to Cantina 1511.

Diners will find an Instagrammable atmosphere, with wall-to-wall murals hand-painted by Ruby Sunshine’s Buurbon Mitchell and art by New Orleans artists.

