Rural NC communities to benefit from $4M in infrastructure grants

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein announced that North Carolina’s Rural Infrastructure Authority approved eight grant requests totaling over $4 million for rural communities.

These grants are expected to generate more than $126.2 million in additional private and public investment and contribute to the creation of 396 jobs across the state.

These investments aim to enhance infrastructure, stimulate economic growth and provide employment opportunities in rural areas of the state.

“North Carolina’s small towns continue to attract investment because they are great places to live, raise a family and do business,” Stein said in a release Thursday. “These grants contribute to our state’s positive momentum by making necessary infrastructure improvements that will bring good-paying jobs and help communities thrive.”

Gaston County was approved for a $272,000 grant to assist with the reuse of a 550,000-square-foot building in McAdenville. This project is expected to create 34 jobs and bring an investment of $23,074,802.

Rockingham County secured a $400,000 grant for the reuse of a 125,000-square-foot building in Reidsville. Talalay Global, Inc., a manufacturer of latex mattresses and related products, plans to create 52 jobs and invest $725,000 at this location.

In the Rural Health Category of the Building Reuse Program, the Town of Taylorsville in Alexander County received a $125,000 grant. This will support the reuse of a 3,100-square-foot building where VitalNow Urgent Care will offer comprehensive, multi-service outpatient health care services. This project is set to create 10 jobs with an investment of $166,571.

Caldwell County received a $709,508 grant to help provide sewer infrastructure improvements. This will support the development of more than 1,000 acres at the Foothills Regional Airport Industrial Park, located on the border line of Burke and Caldwell counties.

The Town of Badin in Stanly County received a $241,700 grant. This will support the renovation of a 5,400-square-foot, 109-year-old former hospital building, transforming it into a community meeting and event space.

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