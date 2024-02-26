Safety debate ignited after Duke’s Filipowski injured by court-storming fan

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A big win and passionate celebration in North Carolina this weekend reignited a national college sports debate over the safety of fans storming the court.

It comes after Duke University men’s basketball star Kyle Filipowski hurt his ankle in a collision with Wake Forest University fans rushing to celebrate the team’s upset victory on Saturday.

Now, coaches, analysts and armchair experts are weighing in on what needs to be done to protect student athletes.

“We shouldn’t wait until next year. Something should be done right now,” said Duke coach Jon Scheyer during the team’s postgame news conference.

“This is not only foreseeable, it is inevitable. And we have had significant injuries over this in the past to fans, especially, and nothing really changes,” said ESPN Analyst Jay Bilas.

In recent years, some conferences have begun fining schools upwards of $100,000 if fans rush the court.

