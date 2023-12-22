Federal safety experts are warning people to stop using more magnetic ball toys.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says not to use Doraemon Dovfun Suit and Yntezha US Shop magnetic balls.

Safety experts say don’t use magnetic ball toys

The Commission says if you swallow high-powered magnets, they can attract to each other inside you, which can cause tears, blockages, or other problems.

The agency warned about two other brands earlier this month, Life Changing Products and TOCTOC.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported on the same issue with another brand in 2017.

In that case, a Ballantyne boy said he was looking at the magnets when one popped off and went down his throat.

There was a similar recall in August for certain Iraza Magnetic sets.

Action 9: 11-year-old boy warns others after swallowing magnetic ball

Action 9: 11-year-old boy warns others after swallowing magnetic ball Action 9: 11-year-old boy warns others after swallowing magnetic ball

©2023 Cox Media Group