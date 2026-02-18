Salisbury firefighters union warns city of ‘survival mode’ due to staffing shortage

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Professional Firefighters Union is calling for immediate city action to address a staffing crisis that recently forced a ladder truck out of service.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz spoke with union leaders who warned city officials Tuesday night that the department is currently operating in “survival mode” due to significant personnel losses.

Joshua Helms-Shermer, president of Salisbury Professional Fire Fighters Local 2370, informed the City Council that the department has lost 74 employees since February 2022.

“We as firemen, we feel like we’re not being listened to. We’re not taken seriously. You know, especially when it comes to like, staffing problems,” Helms-Shermer said.

On Tuesday, Helms-Shermer told council members: “I’m here again because of the concerns within the Salisbury Fire Department have not gone away. They have grown. In 2021, a previous council was warned about staffing issues. We said then that if we were not able, these were not addressed, the problem would get worse, and it has. Our firefighters are overworked and nearing burnout. We’re operating in survival mode.”

Mayor Tamara Sheffield said the city wants to discuss the issue with more complete information.

““The city takes public safety and firefighter safety very seriously, and at no time was this community left without emergency coverage,” Sheffield said. “We welcome open, honest and productive dialogue about staffing and resources. However, it is important that these discussions be granted complete and accurate information. The narrative is being presented does not represent, does not reflect the full content of the situation and risk creating unnecessary concern among residents.”

The union demand follows the removal of Ladder three from service last Friday. Union leaders stated that the vehicle was placed out of service because there were not enough staff members available to man the equipment.

The city released a separate statement Wednesday highlighting its efforts to increase the workforce. Officials recently secured a grant to fund the hiring of six additional firefighters. These new recruits are currently attending rookie school to prepare for their positions in the department.

Helms-Shermer said that once those six recruits finish their training, the city must have a plan to keep them on the force.

“We’re at that point where we do need more firemen. And we need more firemen not only, but we need to also keep firemen and, you know, I mean, a plan has to be put in place,” Helms-Shermer said. “Like before we’ve got, we’ve got to figure out something to stop the bleeding.”

The six new firefighters are currently completing their training at rookie school. Further discussions regarding fire department staffing and resources are expected to continue between the union and city officials.

