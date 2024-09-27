Salisbury gets 2 new all-electric city buses

SALISBURY, N.C. — The City of Salisbury is adding two new all-electric buses to its fleet.

City officials said in a news release that the buses are 25-foot-long ADA-accessible transit buses. They will replace two aging diesel buses and help with the city’s commitment to sustainability.

The buses were bought using a grant through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

The public can check them out at the city’s October meeting.

For more information visit www.salisburync.gov/transit or contact Salisbury Transit at (704) 638-5252.









