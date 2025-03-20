Salisbury man arrested after lab testing connects him to shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury man has been charged after lab tests connected him to a shooting case last year.

Police say the shooting happened in October of 2024 at a home along Long Branch Road. 12 bullet holes were found at the home, but no one was hurt.

Aric Bryce Herring, 25, was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling on March 12 after laboratory testing connected him to the shooting. He was released the next day on a $15,000 secured bond.

