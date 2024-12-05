Father says son killed in Salisbury shooting was an innocent victim

SALISBURY, N.C. — It has been a difficult week for Windel Mackey.

“I’m sitting there feeling like I’m going to carry this forever because I feel like I wasn’t there to protect my son,” he said.

His son, Skylar Mackey, 21, was killed in a double shooting Sunday morning on Third Street.

“I’m just hoping they get everybody involved and just wrap this thing up because this is senseless,” he said.

Windel Mackey spoke with Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts Wednesday night because he said he wanted to set the record straight about his son’s involvement or lack of in the case.

“The incident that took place, he never put his hands on a gun,” the father said. “He never fired a shot. He was a completely innocent victim, and he was basically caught in the crossfire.”

Windel Mackey said his son worked for a fast-food chain and was respected at his work. He loved rap music and dreamed of a career in the industry.

“This is devastating to us,” he said. “I just basically wanted to set the record straight: That he’s not a gangbanger. He wasn’t what people think he is.”

Police ruled the case a double homicide.

The other victim was 20-year-old Shamarion Hooker.

“I feel bad for the other family,” Windel Mackey said. “I don’t know the circumstances that led up to this and I feel bad for everyone involved. None of this should have ever happened.”

Police sources said Sunday that the two men shot each other.

Authorities would not provide any additional details including whether they are looking for any additional suspects.

©2024 Cox Media Group