Salisbury man charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties

SALISBURY, N.C. — On Feb. 5, Isaiha Scott was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Isaiha Scott

The Salisbury Police Department initiated an investigation on Oct. 13 after a report of a possible sexual assault, and detectives identified Scott as the suspect.

He was placed in the Rowan County Detention center under no bond.

WATCH: Bond denied for Gaston County PE teacher accused of indecent liberties with student

Bond denied for Gaston County PE teacher accused of indecent liberties with student

©2026 Cox Media Group