Salisbury police investigate fatal shooting of 32-year-old man

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was found unresponsive and shot at the intersection of Long and Liberty Streets in Salisbury early Wednesday morning.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Willie Johnson Jr., was discovered by officers from the Salisbury Police Department at approximately 7:25 a.m.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Johnson may have been shot at a residence at 805 Park Avenue before being found in the roadway.

The Salisbury Police Department is actively investigating the incident with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities have stated that there is no active threat to the community at this time.

