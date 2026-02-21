Salisbury Police investigating 2 Saturday evening shootings

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Salisbury on Saturday evening, police said.

Salisbury Police responded to the first shooting on the 200 block of Audrey Lane just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said one man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He is at a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooting started with a family dispute, and the investigation is ongoing.

The second shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Faith Road and Innes Street, police said.

Gunfire was exchanged between people in two separate vehicles, police said.

One person arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries following the shooting. That person is also in stable condition, officials said.

Investigators said they are working to determine the events that led up to the exchange of gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is encouraged to reach out to the police at 704-638-5333.

WATCH: Suspect arrested 35 years after killing of Kim Thomas

TEAM COVERAGE: Suspect arrested 35 years after killing of Kim Thomas

©2026 Cox Media Group