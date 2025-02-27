Savannah Bananas add second Bank of America Stadium date

CHARLOTTE — A second game of Banana Ball is coming to Bank of America Stadium.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation and Tepper Sports & Entertainment announced the Savannah Bananas will play at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, June 6, in addition to the regularly scheduled Saturday, June 7.

Organizers say the second game was added in response to “overwhelming demand and a unique scheduling opportunity.”

Tickets will be available via the lottery to fans who already previously signed up.

“The excitement we have seen around the Savannah Bananas playing in Charlotte demonstrates the power of Banana Ball and the passion of their fans,” CSF President Danny Morrison said. “We are thrilled to welcome the Bananas and Party Animals to the Queen City for a second night and appreciate everyone who helped make it happen.”

This will be the first time baseball is played in Bank of America Stadium.

