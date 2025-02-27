Local

Savannah Bananas add second Bank of America Stadium date

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: First Base Coach/Dance instructor Maceo Harrison of the Savannah Bananas performs a dance routine their game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A second game of Banana Ball is coming to Bank of America Stadium.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation and Tepper Sports & Entertainment announced the Savannah Bananas will play at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, June 6, in addition to the regularly scheduled Saturday, June 7.

Organizers say the second game was added in response to “overwhelming demand and a unique scheduling opportunity.”

Tickets will be available via the lottery to fans who already previously signed up.

“The excitement we have seen around the Savannah Bananas playing in Charlotte demonstrates the power of Banana Ball and the passion of their fans,” CSF President Danny Morrison said. “We are thrilled to welcome the Bananas and Party Animals to the Queen City for a second night and appreciate everyone who helped make it happen.”

This will be the first time baseball is played in Bank of America Stadium.

