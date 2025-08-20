Savannah Bananas brought significant economic impact to Charlotte from June games

CHARLOTTE — The Savannah Bananas played to sold-out crowds at Bank of America Stadium in June for two nights, contributing to a significant economic impact in Charlotte.

The team attracted 148,000 fans, contributing to an estimated $20 million in direct spending on hotels and restaurants, according to the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

“I think it just shows the growth of Charlotte as a sports city,” said Will Pitts, CEO of CSF. “To add a new type of event is a great compliment to the portfolio of events we already have in our community.”

The Charlotte Visitors Authority tracked the zip codes of ticket buyers and found that nearly half of the fans traveled more than 50 miles to attend the games.

(WATCH BELOW: Auburn to retire Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey)

Auburn to retire Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey

©2025 Cox Media Group