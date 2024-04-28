‘Says a lot’: Dozens of volunteers continue storm clean up in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — It’s been a week since severe hailstorms tore through Rock Hill.

Residents are still working to clean up and recover from the damage large hail caused to their homes, cars, and businesses.

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers gathered in the Sunset Park area of the city to help homeowners in need.

Elizabeth Filiagi, one of the volunteers, says her daughter inspired her to dedicate her time.

“What really kind of motivated me to be an honest part of my daughter wanting to come out here and volunteer?” she said. “If we have the time to do it, just do it.”

A gas station on Highway 72 was twisted by the winds on Saturday.

The resident, Tonya George, has called the area home for more than 15 years. She was emotional seeing all the people who came out, including students from Dutchman Creek Middle.

“It says a lot; I mean, just for them to want to do something like that, it says a whole lot,” George said.

Rock Hill’s community tool shed was stationed at Friedhein Park, and officials say at least 200 volunteers came out to help today.

“We would send out a group of volunteers to go to one house, and they said while we were out we noticed the neighbor’s house needed something; we took care of theirs and the house next to it, and so it just kind of snowballed,” Jason Weil, from Neighborhood Services, said.

