SBI investigating in-custody death in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man has died after experiencing a medical episode while detained by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Eastway Drive, when CMPD officers stopped a driver without a license plate.

The driver was put into a patrol car and got sick.

MEDIC was called, and the subject was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

During the search of the vehicle, officers located and seized suspected illegal narcotics.

The identity of the subject and the exact cause of the medical episode remain unknown.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

