Identity of resident released after death in Mecklenburg County jail

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A resident at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central died in custody on Aug. 6 according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Miguel Gonzalez-Rasalas.

Gonzalez-Rasalas was processed into custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central on April 9, 2023.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

WATCH: Officials investigating in-custody death at Mecklenburg County jail

