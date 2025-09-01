SC artist buys historic property for museum

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An artist known for making Disney Traditions and Heartwood Creek folk art figurines has acquired a building in downtown Rock Hill’s historic district.

An entity affiliated with Jim Shore bought the property at 109 Hampton Street for $1.4 million, according to York County real estate records. Shore was joined by Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys for a press conference on Aug. 26 to announce the building would be home to the Jim Shore Museum Experience and Gift Shop.

The 22,000-square-foot facility will open next year.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH: South Carolina prepares for start of new distracted driving law

South Carolina prepares for start of new distracted driving law

©2025 Cox Media Group