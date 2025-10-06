South Carolina authorities investigate fire that engulfed judge’s home

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. — A house fire in the Town of Edisto, South Carolina, resulted in three people being transported to a local hospital on Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The fire occurred at a residence that belongs to Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, former state Sen. Arnold Goodstein. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident, which remains active and ongoing, ABC affilliate WCIV reported.

“Chief Justice John W. Kittredge is aware of an incident involving Circuit Court Judge, Diane Goodstein,” read a statement from the South Carolina Supreme Court.

One person was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) by helicopter, while two others were transported by ground, as confirmed by Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Local law enforcement has been alerted to provide extra patrols and security in the area.

The Judicial Branch will maintain close communication with SLED as the investigation progresses.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

As the investigation continues, more information is expected to be released regarding the cause and impact of the fire.

VIDEO: Fire burns through roof of west Charlotte home

Fire burns through roof of west Charlotte home

©2025 Cox Media Group