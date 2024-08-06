Local

SC-based Red Ventures selling iconic brand

By Charlotte Business Journal

Red Ventures Red Ventures is headquartered in Indian Land, just across the state line from Charlotte in South Carolina. (Melissa Key)

By Charlotte Business Journal

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Indian Land-based digital marketing and publishing company Red Ventures is selling CNET to New York-based digital media giant Ziff Davis, according to a report in The New York Times.

The report says Ziff Davis is paying more than $100 million for CNET.

ALSO READ: Columbus McKinnon to close Charlotte plant, lay off dozens shortly after moving HQ here

Red Ventures has not commented on the sale.

ViacomCBS said it was selling CNET Media Group, which included a few smaller websites in addition to CNET’s tech news and reviews platform, to Red Ventures in September 2020 in a $500 million deal.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: South Charlotte restaurant closing its doors)

South Charlotte restaurant closing its doors

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read