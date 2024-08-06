SC-based Red Ventures selling iconic brand

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Indian Land-based digital marketing and publishing company Red Ventures is selling CNET to New York-based digital media giant Ziff Davis, according to a report in The New York Times.

The report says Ziff Davis is paying more than $100 million for CNET.

Red Ventures has not commented on the sale.

ViacomCBS said it was selling CNET Media Group, which included a few smaller websites in addition to CNET’s tech news and reviews platform, to Red Ventures in September 2020 in a $500 million deal.

