Teens see success with weight loss drugs, but doctors say long-term effects are unknown

CHARLOTTE — Weight loss drugs are getting more popular, even for teenagers and pre-teens -- but while many doctors have reported successful results, the long-term impact is still a mystery.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the drugs for kids as young as 12 nearly three years ago.

Malya Jones didn’t take the decision to begin weight loss medication lightly. Neither did her mom.

“I’ve always been like overweight and I’ve tried working out and I tried eating healthier and nothing has really worked,” Malya said.

“Seeing her being so depressed about her weight, crying sometimes about her weight,” Marthe Jones said.

At her heaviest, Malya weighed 230 pounds. She had problems with her blood pressure and blood sugar, but both of those have improved.

“Since I’ve started the medication, it’s really helped me and it’s boosted my energy and my confidence a lot,” Malya said.

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. Since 2020, the dispense rate for semaglutide among teens and young adults has increased by nearly 600%.

“It was a hallelujah moment,” said Dr. Jessica Riley.

Riley is a pediatric obesity specialist, and she’s been tracking the success of her patients.

“These medications not only reduce appetite by triggering those appetite satiety centers, right, but also by encouraging the pancreas to produce more insulin,” Riley said.

Dr. Daniel Hsia with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is currently studying GLP-1 drugs, which regulate appetite and blood sugar.

“I have been fortunate enough to see really the true evolution of these medications,” Hsia said. “We don’t know the decades-long impacts that this is going to have.”

Some studies suggest the drugs can lead to undereating, consuming too few calories for growth, or abuse among patients with eating disorders.

Because teen bodies and brains are still developing, Hsia says it’s important to chart the drug’s impact.

“We’ll be following these kids for up to five years, and we’re going to follow their growth and development through puberty,” Hsia said.

The drugs do have potential side effects, including vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. But studies say they can also lower the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Many parents and teens say the pros outweigh the cons.

“I tried exercise, I tried changing my diet, I joined softball, but it wasn’t making any progress,” said 15-year-old Charlotte Kaplan.

Kaplan was pre-diabetic before starting weight-loss medication. She and her mom both say she’s now healthier and happier.

“One of the most joyful parts of this experience has been to watch our daughter transform, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally,” Tori Kaplan said.

The other issue with these drugs is cost -- one of the families you heard from spends about $700 a month, but the other spends about $50.

Insurance coverage varies widely, so you’ll want to do your research. In some cases, the manufacturer will provide discounts, depending on income and other circumstances.

