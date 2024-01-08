SC driver to appear in court for crash that killed mom, unborn child

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of causing a three-car crash that killed a mom and her unborn child back in October.

The solicitor in Chester County said Charles Jones III is expected to make a first appearance in criminal court on Monday.

That crash happened on Oct. 25 on Saluda Road in Chester County.

Investigators claim Jones was under the influence when he caused it. Kaitlyn Potter and her unborn child died, and two children in another car were hurt as well.

