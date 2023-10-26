Troopers: Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in SC crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a three-car crash near the York and Chester County line Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

It happened before 4 p.m. along S.C. Highway 72 (Saluda Road) near East Chapel Road, according to troopers. A 2000 BMW two-door Coupe, a 2013 Ford F-150, and a 2004 Nissan Centra all collided.

The woman inside the Nissan Centra and her unborn child both died, troopers said.

Two juveniles in her car, along with the drivers of the two other cars, were taken to the hospital. Troopers said the children were wearing seatbelts during the crash.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and could several cars involved in the crash.

The official cause of the crash is still under investigation.

