SC gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace to hold town hall in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace will host a town hall Monday night in Rock Hill.

The event will be at Hoppin Rock Hill Railway Lounge on Dave Lyle Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mace is one of five Republican candidates who have announced their bid for governor.

The other Republican candidates for governor include Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Sen. Josh Kimbrel, Rep. Ralph Norman, and Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Mace’s town hall provides an opportunity for Rock Hill residents to engage directly with one of the gubernatorial candidates and discuss issues important to them.

