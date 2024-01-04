SC health officials say respiratory illness spike tied to holiday season

SOUTH CAROLINA — Health officials say the holiday season may have led to a spike in respiratory illnesses.

“For the past few weeks, South Carolina has been number one or two in the number of flu cases reported by the CDC, and we continue to be in that range,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan.

Buchanan is the lead medical consultant for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. She echoed the information that the CDC has gathered about the spread of illnesses through the South.

A map from the CDC shows South Carolina and other southern states have the highest flu numbers nationwide.

