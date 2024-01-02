As respiratory illnesses rise, some hospitals reinstate mask guidelines

CHARLOTTE — Respiratory illnesses like flu, COVID, and RSV were on the rise throughout December, and some hospitals, including at least one in the Charlotte area, are reinstating certain mask policies in response.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 31 states were experiencing “high” or “very high” levels of respiratory illness activity. North Carolina is among the worst in the country, according to CDC data.

Data shows increase in respiratory illness across the United States (Photo: CDC.gov)

In response, hospitals in at least six states are reinstating some of their masking rules. ABC News reported policy changes in some hospitals in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

Dr. John Brownstein with Boston Children’s Hospital told ABC News that hospitals are full of people who are at risk of severe illness, which is why the guidelines have been reintroduced.

“While there’s nothing unusual about what we’re seeing, the data still reflects an increase in illness and, as we know, masking will be helpful, regardless of the respiratory pathogen: RSV, COVID, flu, and the other respiratory pathogens that are circulating,” Brownstein told ABC News. ”So, it’s sort of a one size fits all strategy.”

In early 2023, local hospitals in the Charlotte area lifted their COVID-19 mask restrictions. About nine months later, respiratory viruses again surged in North Carolina, but few mask policies have been reinstated.

Data provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows that the number of emergency department visits for influenza-like illness was at 4.9% for the last week of December. That’s the highest it’s been for that time period in the past three years.

Data shows rise in hospital visits for respiratory viruses

Atrium Health implemented new visitor restrictions and mask requirements for some areas on Dec. 6, 2023. The hospital system said masks will be required when entering a patient’s room in some facilities, including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, emergency departments, behavioral health, infusion centers, and certain cancer care areas.

Novant Health told Channel 9 that masks are still optional in its facilities.

There are no mandatory mask requirements in place for public facilities in North Carolina or South Carolina.

