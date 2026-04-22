SC measles outbreak could end this week, but health officials urge caution

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina health officials say the state’s measles outbreak could officially be declared over by the end of the week, but they warn residents not to let their guard down just yet.

It has now been 38 days since the last confirmed case, putting the state just days away from meeting the CDC’s requirement of 42 days without new infections to end an outbreak.

If no additional cases are linked to the Upstate cluster, the outbreak will be considered over on Sunday, April 26.

Rock Hill pharmacist Nehal Kabrawala said even with the end in sight, people should remain vigilant.

“Even if DPH says we’re out of it, still do not take it lightly,” Kabrawala said.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, Chief Medical Officer for the South Carolina Department of Public Health, echoed that message.

“Nobody really should let their guard down,” Traxler said, adding that the outbreak has been a reminder of how quickly measles can spread.

South Carolina’s outbreak grew to nearly 1,000 cases, making it the largest in modern U.S. history.

While the Upstate saw the overwhelming majority of cases, only one case was reported in the Midlands. Kabrawala said that doesn’t mean the threat is gone.

“It was a good wake‑up call … now comes spring and summer. Everybody is going to be out and about. If they have it, they will be spreading it,” Kabrawala explained.

Health officials said higher vaccination rates in the Charlotte‑area counties helped prevent wider spread.

In North Carolina, Mecklenburg County reported the highest number of cases in the region with three, followed by Cabarrus and Union counties. Lincoln and Burke counties each reported one case.

Officials continue to stress that vaccination remains the best defense against measles.

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