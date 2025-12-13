SC pharmacies to offer MMR vaccines

COLUMBIA — In response to a measles outbreak in South Carolina, CVS Pharmacy and Minute Clinic are offering the measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccine at select locations.

The vaccines are available for patients aged 6 and older, and pharmacists and providers will assist individuals in determining their need for the vaccine and recognizing symptoms, officials said.

Since October, South Carolina has reported 114 confirmed cases of measles. The Department of Public Health has stated that 254 people are currently in quarantine, with an additional 16 in isolation.

