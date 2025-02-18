SC prosecutors seek to try 13-year-old murder suspect as an adult

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Prosecutors in South Carolina want to try a 13-year-old murder suspect as an adult. The boy is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in the Blackstock neighborhood in Chester County.

The stabbing happened on Russell Road on Feb. 11, an area that neighbors consider quiet.

Neighbors told Channel 9′s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry that the teen suspect was well known.

“It’s a pretty peaceful community. Everybody knows everybody and there’s not a whole lot of violence going on,” said neighbor John Salters.

But deputies say last week, just before midnight, a 13-year-old boy reportedly stabbed another teen who later died.

Officials say the teens had just left a basketball game in Winnsboro earlier that night.

“It’s hard I think, especially what their parents are going through,” said Chester County resident Adamari Ortiz.

The motive is not clear but a solicitor told Channel 9 that due to the seriousness of the charges, a waiver was filed to have the 13-year-old charged as an adult.

“That’s very severe you know,” Salters said. “Not taking light of someone who lost their life, but 13 years old?”

The solicitor’s office has requested a full evaluation of the 13-year-old.

After the evaluation, a hearing will be held and a judge will decide if that teen will be charged as an adult.

VIDEO: 13-year-old arrested after deadly stabbing, police say

