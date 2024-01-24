SC Republicans speculate on how Nikki Haley will do in next month’s primary

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The spotlight is now on South Carolina in the race for the White House.

The candidates, campaign ads, and crowds will blanket the Palmetto State for the next month as former President Donald Trump and South Carolina’s former Gov. Nikki Haley jockey for support.

Republican voters about Haley's chances in South Carolina.

VIDEO: ‘The fight isn’t over:’ Haley vows to stay in GOP race after Trump declared winner of NH primary

