SC scouting organization takes precautions after archery incident

Spartanburg, S.C. — The Palmetto Council of Scouting America is pausing all archery activities, according to a statement released Thursday.

This precaution comes after a Charlotte man was accidentally shot near his eye with a bow and arrow during an event in West Virginia Saturday.

The pause will include programs involving both scouting and non-scouting groups and will remain in effect until further notice, the Palmetto Council said.

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of all participants and staff,” the council wrote in a statement.

The Palmetto Council said its safety committee will meet soon to decide on next steps for archery events.

VIDEO: ‘Tough individual’: Local archer recovering after being struck in head by arrow

‘Tough individual’: Local archer recovering after being struck in head by arrow

©2025 Cox Media Group