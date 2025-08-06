SC team headed to Little League World Series after beating defending champions

IRMO, S.C. — A South Carolina baseball team is heading to the Little League World Series for the first time ever after a close victory on Wednesday afternoon.

The team from Irmo, S.C. secured their spot in the World Series by defeating the defending national champions from Florida by a score of 5 to 4 in regional play.

The victory came in dramatic fashion as Irmo was down 4 to 2 with two outs in the final inning before a decisive hit walked it off.

The Little League Baseball World Series will be held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting next Wednesday. It will be Irmo’s first time in the LLWS after making numerous trips to the regional.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers training camp standout Jimmy Horn Jr. talks progress, upcoming rookie season)

Panthers training camp standout Jimmy Horn Jr. talks progress, upcoming rookie season

©2025 Cox Media Group