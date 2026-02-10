SC teens make history as state’s largest Black Eagle Scout class

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Five teens in South Carolina have made history by becoming the largest group of African American Eagle Scouts inducted together in the state’s history.

The group from Orangeburg mastered 21 merit badges, served in leadership roles, and completed major community service projects designed to create lasting impact.

Fewer than 6% of scouts nationwide ever reach the rank of Eagle Scout.

